FILE PHOTO: A Sukhoi Su-30SM jet fighter performs during a demonstration flight at the MAKS 2017 air show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia, July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo
A Sukhoi Su-30SM jet fighter performs during a demonstration flight at the MAKS 2017 air show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia, July 21, 2017. (File photo: Reuters)

Russian Su-30 fighter jet crashes in Kaliningrad region, both pilots killed: Report

A Su-30 fighter jet crashed during a training flight on Saturday in Russia’s Kaliningrad region, killing the two pilots on board, the RIA news agency quoted the Defense Ministry as saying.

“The Su-30 aircraft crashed in a deserted area. The flight was being carried out without ammunition. The crew of the aircraft died,” the ministry said in a statement cited by RIA.

It said the likely cause of the crash was a technical malfunction but gave no further information.

Kaliningrad is a Russian exclave sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, both NATO member states, on the Baltic Sea.

