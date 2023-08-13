China’s Inner Mongolia reports two cases of bubonic plague, following an earlier case
China’s northern region of Inner Mongolia reported two cases of bubonic plague on Saturday, following a previous infection that was detected on August 7, the local government said.
The two people infected are the husband and daughter of the previous case, the government said in a statement on its
website.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
All close contacts have been quarantined and have shown no abnormal symptoms, according to the statement.
Cases of bubonic plague infection, a highly infectious disease that is spread mostly by rodents, are low in China, with most found in Inner Mongolia and northwestern Ningxia region in recent years.
Bubonic plague is the most common form of plague, which can be fatal if not treated in time, according to the World Health Organization.
Read more: 15-year-old boy dies of bubonic plague in Mongolia amid outbreak fears
-
US shuts popular Lake Tahoe sites after bubonic plague discovered in chipmunksThe US Forest Service has announced it is closing several sites at California’s scenic South Lake Tahoe after discovering bubonic plague in the ... World News
-
Ten-year-old boy dies in US from causes linked to bubonic plague: OfficialA ten-year-old boy in the United States’ Colorado has died from “causes associated with plague”, according to the state’s officials, online news media ... World News
-
Mouse plague forces Australian prison evacuationA mouse plague ravaging Australia’s farmlands forced the evacuation of hundreds of inmates from a rural jail on Tuesday, as the rodents broke in and ... World News
-
World’s most venomous spiders could swarm Sydney, experts warn of deadly ‘plague’A “plague” of the world’s most venomous spiders could swarm Sydney after torrential rain and flooding, the Australian Reptile Park said Wednesday, ... World News
-
Plague of mice hits parts of rural AustraliaSome rural communities in the Australian state of New South Wales are suffering their worst plague of mice in decades after a bumper grain harvest, ... World News
-
15-year-old boy dies of bubonic plague in Mongolia amid outbreak fearsA 15-year-old boy has died from the bubonic plague in Mongolia, health authorities said Tuesday, one of a handful of cases that recently emerged in ... World News