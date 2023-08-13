Theme
A staff member in a protective suit uses a speaker to guide residents to line up for a nucleic acid test during a round of mass testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) following new cases in Manzhouli, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China. (File photo: Reuters)
A staff member in a protective suit uses a speaker to guide residents to line up for a nucleic acid test during a round of mass testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) following new cases in Manzhouli, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China. (Reuters)

China’s Inner Mongolia reports two cases of bubonic plague, following an earlier case

Reuters, Beijing
China’s northern region of Inner Mongolia reported two cases of bubonic plague on Saturday, following a previous infection that was detected on August 7, the local government said.

The two people infected are the husband and daughter of the previous case, the government said in a statement on its
All close contacts have been quarantined and have shown no abnormal symptoms, according to the statement.

Cases of bubonic plague infection, a highly infectious disease that is spread mostly by rodents, are low in China, with most found in Inner Mongolia and northwestern Ningxia region in recent years.

Bubonic plague is the most common form of plague, which can be fatal if not treated in time, according to the World Health Organization.

