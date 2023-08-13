Convoy of Chinese engineers attacked near Pakistan’s Gwadar, militants say

Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) militants on Sunday attacked a convoy carrying Chinese engineers to the Beijing-financed Gwadar Port in Pakistan’s southwest, the group said.

“BLA Majeed Brigade today targeted a convoy of Chinese engineers in Gwadar. The attack is still ongoing,” the separatist group said in a statement.

Security sources confirmed an attack on a convoy carrying Chinese engineers, but there was no immediate official confirmation.

