A Pakistani soldier stands guard on an army vehicle at the site of a court complex after multiple Taliban suicide bombings in the Tangi area of Charsadda district on February 21, 2017. At least five people were killed when multiple Taliban suicide bombers attacked a court complex in Pakistan on February 21, officials said, the latest in a series of assaults which have raised fears militants are regrouping.
A Pakistani soldier stands guard on an army vehicle at the site of a court complex after multiple Taliban suicide bombings in the Tangi area of Charsadda district on February 21, 2017. (File photo: AFP)

Convoy of Chinese engineers attacked near Pakistan’s Gwadar, militants say

AFP, Quetta
Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) militants on Sunday attacked a convoy carrying Chinese engineers to the Beijing-financed Gwadar Port in Pakistan’s southwest, the group said.

“BLA Majeed Brigade today targeted a convoy of Chinese engineers in Gwadar. The attack is still ongoing,” the separatist group said in a statement.

Security sources confirmed an attack on a convoy carrying Chinese engineers, but there was no immediate official confirmation.

