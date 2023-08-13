Theme
Aftermath of Russian shelling in Kherson, Ukraine on January 30, 2023. (Twitter)
Aftermath of Russian shelling in Kherson, Ukraine on January 30, 2023.
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia forces kill six, including a baby in Southern Ukraine, officials

AFP
Published: Updated:
Six people including an infant were killed on Sunday by Russian shelling in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, officials said.

“Russia killed six people in the region of Kherson,” Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said on messaging app Telegram.

In the village of Shyroka Balka three adults and a 23-day-old baby were killed, he said. In the village of Stanislav another two people were killed.

