Russia forces kill six, including a baby in Southern Ukraine, officials

Six people including an infant were killed on Sunday by Russian shelling in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, officials said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“Russia killed six people in the region of Kherson,” Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said on messaging app Telegram.

In the village of Shyroka Balka three adults and a 23-day-old baby were killed, he said. In the village of Stanislav another two people were killed.

Read more:

One killed, six wounded in Donetsk: Russian-installed official

Russia says Ukraine tried to strike Crimea Bridge with S-200 rockets

Russia says it destroyed 20 Ukrainian drones over