US, Japan set to announce pact on missile interceptors during summit: Report
The US and Japan are expected to announce an agreement to jointly develop missile interceptors for hypersonic weapons when the leaders of the two nations meet later this week, the Yomiuri reported, citing several people in government.
US President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a summit on August 18. Biden will also meet with Kishida separately and one of the issues on which they are expected to reach agreement is the collaboration on missile interceptors, the Yomiuri said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The US and Japan will aim to develop the new missile defense system within 10 years, according to the report.
China and Russia have both made advancements in the devel-opment of hypersonic weapons, and the US Defense Intelligence Agency said in March that China may have already deployed a weapon capable of hitting American bases in the Pacific.
The US and Japan earlier this year said they plan to strengthen defense cooperation on land, at sea and in space on growing concern about the challenge posed by China and its ties with Russia.
Read more:
Japan to develop 3,000 km long-range missiles, deploy in 2030s: Media
Japan considers deploying 1,000 long-range missiles to counter China: State media
Japan, US fly fighter jets after China drill, North Korea’s missiles
-
Russia says possible deployment of US missiles in Japan would pose a threat to MoscowThe possible deployment of US missiles in Japan would pose a serious threat to Russia, Nikolay Nozdryov, the director of the Russian Foreign ... World News
-
Japan says N.Korea has technology to strike it with nuclear-armed ballistic missilesJapan’s top government spokesperson said on Wednesday that North Korea already has technology to hit Japan with nuclear-armed ballistic missiles, ... World News
-
US to increase number of anti-ship missiles in Japan: SourcesThe United States will significantly increase its anti-ship missile capabilities in Japan as part of a broader effort to deter China, three US ... World News
-
Japan to develop 3,000 km long-range missiles, deploy in 2030s: MediaJapan’s Ministry of Defense is arranging to develop multiple long-range missiles with a range of up to about 3,000 kilometers (1,860 miles) and aims ... World News
-
Japan considers deploying 1,000 long-range missiles to counter China: State mediaJapan is considering the deployment of 1,000 long-range cruise missiles to boost its counterattack capability against China, the Yomiuri newspaper ... World News
-
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles: JapanNorth Korea fired two ballistic missiles early on Sunday, Japanese authorities said, in what marked the seventh such launch by Pyongyang in recent ... World News
-
Chinese ballistic missiles land in Japan's economic zone: Defense ministerBallistic missiles fired by China are believed to have landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone for the first time, Tokyo’s defense minister said ... World News
-
Japan, US fly fighter jets after China drill, North Korea’s missilesJapanese and US forces have conducted a joint fighter jet flight over the Sea of Japan, Japan’s Defense Ministry said Thursday, in an apparent ... World News