Ukraine launches 10 airstrikes on Russian concentration areas during past 24 hours

Ukrainian military’s aircraft launched on Sunday ten strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment and four air strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

During the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian missile and artillery troops hit two artillery assets at their firing positions, one anti-aircraft missile system, one electronic warfare station, and one asset of Russian air defense.

The General Staff said Ukrainian Defense Forces continued to conduct the offensive operation on Melitopol and Berdyansk axes, consolidate their positions and conduct counter-battery fire.

Counter-battery fire in warfare is a tactic used to detect and neutralize an enemy's artillery, rocket launchers, or mortar positions. By tracking the trajectory of enemy projectiles, the opposing forces can pinpoint the origin of the fire and direct their artillery to destroy or suppress the enemy's capability. This complex operation requires coordination among various units and relies on intelligence, surveillance, and rapid response to protect friendly forces and assets, inhibit the enemy's fire support, and gain an advantage in the ongoing battle.

The Ukrainian General staff also reported that there were 24 combat engagements with Russians on Sunday.

The Russians also continued to bombard Ukraine with aerial attacks which consisted of launching two missiles, conducting 24 air strikes and around 40 MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, the Russian attacks have killed and wounded civilians, including children. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

The General staff warned of the likelihood of missile and air strikes across Ukraine remaining high.

The report states that in the Kupyansk axis: the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensives in the area northeast of Andriivka (Luhansk oblast). Kamyanka, Petropavlivka, Kyslivka, and Berestove (Kharkiv oblast) came under artillery and mortar fire of the enemy.

In the Lyman axis, the enemy launched air strikes in the vicinities of Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), and Vesele (Donetsk oblast). More than 10 settlements, including Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Verkhn’okam’yans’ke, Serebryanka, Zvanivka (Donetsk oblast), were shelled with artillery.

In the Bakhmut axis, Russians made attempts to regain the lost position in the areas south of Andriivka and west of Yahidne (Donetsk oblast), to no success. Russian forces launched an air strike in the vicinity of Klishchiivka (Donetsk oblast). More than 15 settlements, including Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, Pryvillya (Donetsk oblast), suffered from enemy artillery shelling.

Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesman for the Eastern Grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said: “In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold the initiative, repelling the enemy, The enemy is desperately mounting resistance, using artillery. In the past day, the enemy hit our positions with all types of artillery 514 times. There were two air raids, as well as nine combat clashes during which 43 occupiers were eliminated, 109 were wounded, and one was captured.”

The Avdiivka axis came under heavy fire from enemy aircraft and artillery, yet the Ukrainian defenders continued to hold back Russian troops’ advance in the vicinity of Avdiivka (Donetsk oblast). Russian forces launched an air strike in the vicinity of Avdiivka. They also fired artillery at Oleksandropil, Stepove, Keramik, Novokalynove, Avdiivka (Donetsk oblast).

In the Zaporizhzhia axis, the Russians made attempts to regain the lost position in the area east of Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast), to no success. They launched air strikes in the vicinities of Chervone and Pyatykhatky (Zaporizhzhia oblast). Russian forces fired artillery at more than 15 settlements, including Olhivske, Malynivka, Hulyaipole, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamyanske (Zaporizhzhia oblast).

In the Kherson axis, the Russians launched an air strike in the vicinity of Zelenyi Hai (Kherson oblast). The enemy artillery shelled more than 15 settlements, including Zolota Balka, Veletenske, Stanislav, Komyshany, Novotyahynka, Antonivka (Kherson oblast), the city of Kherson and Ivanivka (Mykolaiv oblast).

Additionally, the Operational Command “South” announced eliminating 70 Russian soldiers in the southern direction over the past day. “The defense forces of the south continue to decimate the enemy. Over the past day, 70 occupiers were eliminated while performing fire missions.”

Furthermore, ten enemy armored vehicles, three boats, six large-caliber guns, four anti-aircraft guns, and Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system were destroyed and damaged.

According to the Operational Command “South”, the Russians shelled the right bank and the water area of the Dnipro-Buh estuary 66 times in the past day, using 385 ammunition rounds. As a result of strikes on settlements on the right bank, five local residents were injured, one of them had severe burns from incendiary shells. One and a half dozen buildings were damaged, including the workshop of a bread factory and a gas line, according to the report.

Meanwhile, in the Donetsk region, Defense forces of Ukraine destroyed four Russian Msta-S self-propelled howitzers with HIMARS, state news agency Ukrinform reported. “Destruction of four Msta-S self-propelled howitzers with HIMARS in Donetsk region,” said Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak on Telegram.

