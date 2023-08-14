Afghanistan hotel blast kills at least three, seven injured

At least three people were killed and seven injured after a blast ripped through a hotel in southeastern Afghanistan’s Khost province on Monday, the province’s media office said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast.



Afghanistan’s Taliban administration has been carrying out raids against members of ISIS, which has claimed responsibility for several major attacks in urban centers in recent months.

