At least 24 killed, dozens missing in India after heavy rains: Officials
At least 24 people have been killed, nine of them in a temple collapse, and dozens more are feared missing after intense rains caused floods and landslides in India, officials said on Monday.
Days of torrential downpours have washed away vehicles, demolished buildings and destroyed bridges in the northern states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Flooding and landslides are common and cause widespread devastation during India’s treacherous monsoon season, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity.
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chief minister of the worst-affected state Himachal Pradesh, said at least 16 people had lost their lives in the past 24 hours, including nine in a Hindu temple collapse in state capital Shimla.
“The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may still be trapped,” the chief minister said in a statement.
Sukhu appealed to residents to stay indoors and avoid going near rivers. Schools in the state had been shut, he added.
In neighboring Uttarakhand state, rescue teams raced to remove debris after people were feared buried when heavy rainfall triggered landslides.
At least eight people have been killed since Friday in the state, officials said.
The monsoon brings South Asia around 80 percent of its annual rainfall and is vital both for agriculture and the livelihoods of millions. But it also brings destruction every year in the form of landslides and floods.
Read more: Rescuers search for missing pilgrims after north India landslide
-
More than 100 people killed in India floods amidst record rainfallSchools and colleges were closed after record monsoon rains led to massive waterlogging, road caves-in, collapsed homes and gridlocked traffic in ... World News
-
Deadly monsoon rains ravage northern India, leaving 15 Dead and New Delhi submergedAt least 15 people were killed in floods and landslides triggered by monsoon rains that battered northern India, with New Delhi receiving the most ... World News
-
Indian mountain village landslide search called off, with death toll at 27Indian rescuers have called off a search for survivors of a land-slide that hit a village in the western state of Maharashtra on Thursday, killing at ... World News
-
Rescuers search for missing pilgrims after north India landslideRescuers were searching for missing pilgrims on Friday after a landslide in a northern Indian state crushed some shops on a hilly pathway and washed ... World News