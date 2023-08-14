Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Hunter Biden walks to the motorcade after arriving at Fort McNair, after US President Joe Biden spent the weekend at Camp David, in Washington, US, July 4, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)
Hunter Biden walks to the motorcade after arriving at Fort McNair, after US President Joe Biden spent the weekend at Camp David, in Washington, US, July 4, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)

Hunter Biden’s lawyers say US prosecutors reneged on plea deal to resolve charges

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Lawyers for Hunter Biden said in a late Sunday court filing that prosecutors reneged on a plea deal that would have resolved tax and firearms charges against the US president’s son as his father seeks reelection.

Delaware federal prosecutors said on Friday that Hunter Biden may be headed for a criminal trial after plea negotiations broke down.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

US District Judge Maryellen Noreika rejected a proposed plea deal in July, raising concerns over its legality and the scope of immunity it offered Hunter Biden.

Under that proposed arrangement, Hunter Biden would have pleaded guilty to not paying taxes on $1.5 million in income
between 2017 and 2018 and entered into a separate deferred prosecution agreement for illegally owning a firearm while using drugs, a felony.

The case has become a political lightning rod as Republicans in Congress raise the possibility of impeaching Biden over his son’s business dealings and accuse the Department of Justice of giving him a “sweetheart deal.”

US Attorney General Merrick Garland has denied Republican accusations of favoritism. On Friday, he elevated Delaware US Attorney David Weiss, an appointee of former President Donald Trump who has been investigating the case since 2019, to special counsel status, which gives him additional authority.

If the case goes to trial, the president would be campaigning for reelection in November 2024, likely against former president Donald Trump, as his son faces criminal prosecution.

Trump, a Republican, faces three criminal trials of his own next year.

Read more: Trump pleads for trial to be pushed until after 2024 US elections

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
IEF secretary general discusses energy transition IEF secretary general discusses energy transition
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size