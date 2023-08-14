New Zealand removes final COVID-19 restrictions after three years
New Zealand’s government will lift all remaining COVID-19 re-quirements from midnight Tuesday, bringing an end to some of the toughest COVID-19 pandemic rules in the world more than three years after they were put in place.
Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall said in a statement on Monday that from Tuesday people will no longer have to wear a face mask in health care facilities or isolate for seven days after contracting the virus.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
“While our case numbers will continue to fluctuate, we have not seen the dramatic peaks that characterized COVID-19 rates last year. This, paired with the population’s immunity levels, means Cabinet and I am advised we’re positioned to safely remove the remaining COVID-19 requirements,” Verrall said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Most of the restrictions were removed last year as vaccination rates reached high levels and the country’s hospitals successfully navigated a winter without being overwhelmed.
The decision to remove the requirements comes just two months out from a closely contested election.
While the New Zealand government’s handling of the pandemic was globally recognized for keeping infection and death rates at low levels, domestically it faced criticism for the extended lock-downs, school closures and closed borders.
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the formal end of restrictions was a “significant milestone.”
“I believe that New Zealanders can be enormously proud of what we achieved together. We stayed home, we made sacrifices, we got vaccinated and there is absolutely no question that we saved lives,” he told his weekly press conference.
While no longer mandatory, the Minister of Health still recommends that people stay home for five days if you’re unwell or have tested positive.
Read more: 165 million fell into poverty during COVID-19, cost-of-living crisis, war: UN
-
WHO classifies new COVID-19 ‘variant of interest’The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a “variant of ... World News
-
Deep dive: COVID-19 cases on the rise again, EG.5 variant appearing more frequentlyCOVID-19 hospital admissions have inched upward in the United States since early July in a small-scale echo of the three previous summers. For all the ... Coronavirus
-
165 million fell into poverty during COVID-19, cost-of-living crisis, war: UNThe COVID-19 pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis and the war in Ukraine have pushed 165 million people into poverty since 2020, the United Nations ... World News
-
Childhood vaccine rates show signs of recovery after COVID-19 backslide: GaviChildhood immunization rates began to recover last year in the world’s poorest countries after being badly hit by COVID-19 disruptions, according to ... Coronavirus
-
India probes reports of COVID-19 portal breach, data leakIndia’s government is investigating reports that a health ministry portal containing personal data from anyone in the country who received a COVID-19 ... Coronavirus
-
BioNTech to defend against first German lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccine side effectsBioNTech will go to court on Monday to defend itself against a lawsuit from a German woman who is seeking damages for alleged side effects of its ... Coronavirus