Niger military regime says will ‘prosecute’ president Bazoum for ‘high treason’

Niger’s coup leaders that toppled Mohamed Bazoum said late Sunday they would “prosecute” the deposed president for “high treason” and “undermining the security” of the country, in a statement read out on national television.

“The Nigerien government has so far gathered... evidence to prosecute the deposed president and his local and foreign accomplices before the competent national and international bodies for high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger,” said Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane.

