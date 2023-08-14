Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum walks past Republican Guards before a working lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. (File photo: AP)
Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum walks past Republican Guards before a working lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. (File photo: AP)

Niger military regime says will ‘prosecute’ president Bazoum for ‘high treason’

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Niger’s coup leaders that toppled Mohamed Bazoum said late Sunday they would “prosecute” the deposed president for “high treason” and “undermining the security” of the country, in a statement read out on national television.

“The Nigerien government has so far gathered... evidence to prosecute the deposed president and his local and foreign accomplices before the competent national and international bodies for high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger,” said Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Niger coup leader says is ‘open to explore diplomacy’: Mediators

Nigeria religious chiefs in Niamey will meet Niger military leaders

Detained Niger President Bazoum seen by doctor: Entourage

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
IEF secretary general discusses energy transition IEF secretary general discusses energy transition
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size