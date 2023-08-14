Russia says wiped out Ukrainian naval drone production site in precision strike

Russian forces delivered multiple strikes by seaborne long-range precision weapons against Ukrainian naval drone production and storage sites, destroying all the designated targets over the past, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on Monday.

“Last night, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a multiple strike by seaborne long-range precision weapons against the sites for the production and storage of naval drones used by the Ukrainian military for terrorist attacks. The goal of the strike was achieved. All the designated sites were destroyed,” Konashenkov said as cited by state news agency TASS.

Separately, Konashenkov said that Russian air defense forces intercepted two rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and shot down 28 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day.

Additionally, Russian forces struck a Ukrainian S-300 air defense battery in the Nikolayev Region over the past day, he said.

“Operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces inflicted damage on enemy manpower and military hardware in 152 areas. In addition, a battery of S-300 surface-to-air missile systems was destroyed near the settlement of Zelyony Gai in the Nikolayev Region,” the spokesman said.

Furthermore, Russian forces destroyed roughly 150 Ukrainian troops and repulsed six enemy attacks in the Donetsk area over the past day. “The enemy’s losses amounted to 150 Ukrainian personnel, two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles, a UK-made FH70 howitzer and a Msta-B howitzer,” Konashenkov said.

While in south Donetsk, Russians claimed to have eliminated 240 Ukrainian troops. “In the south Donetsk direction, units of the battlegroup East, operational/tactical aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems inflicted damage on enemy forces in areas near the settlements of Urozhainoye and Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. As many as 240 Ukrainian personnel were destroyed in the battles.”

Russian forces also destroyed three armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, two US-made M777 artillery systems and a French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery gun of the Ukrainian army in the south Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Al Arabiya English could not independently verify battlefield reports.

