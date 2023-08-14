Russia trying to amass stockpiles of long-range weapons, changing its tactics: Kyiv

Russia is trying to accumulate large stockpiles of long-range weapons to be used in their missile attacks on Ukraine while also changing the tactics of its aerial attacks, Kyiv’s intelligence directorate said on Monday.

“Now Russia is once again trying to accumulate stocks of long-range weapons to continue its missile terror,” Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine told Obozrevatel news website.

Advertisement

He also pointed to the fact that Russian’s shelling tactics have recently changed. “The change in tactics is that they combine different types of weapons during air attacks, but the number of missiles in one strike wave has decreased. The Russians also simulate launches, use fake targets, conduct reconnaissance.”

He added: “They seek to find gaps to bypass our air defense system, or to hit our complexes to defend against threats from the air.”

Asked about Russia ramping up its drone production and the likelihood of targeting the Ukrainian energy infrastructure, Skibitskyi said: “Yes, I confirm that in the autumn-winter period, [Russia] intends to attack our critical infrastructure, in particular, the energy system. For this purpose, the Russians are stockpiling weapons and carrying out reconnaissance to identify priority objects on the territory of our country. Therefore, we also need to prepare and strengthen the protection of our cities and communities.”

He detailed concerns about Russia’s intention to send Ukraine into a blackout using missile weapons and Iranian-made long-range Shahed drones. He added: “As for the Lancets, they are combat drones designed to attack our air defense systems, artillery and other types of weapons at the front. These drones are indeed a problem for our military, but we are trying to find an effective defense against them.”

Skibitskyi said: “They want to buy time to stockpile weapons and restore the fighting capacity of their occupying army. Our task is to prevent this.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered the head of the state defense conglomerate Rostec to increase the production of attack drones earlier this month.

Read more:

Putin says Russia offering its partners wide selection of advanced weapons

Russia’s Shoigu: Much-hyped Western weapons ‘far from flawless’ in real combat

Height of drone warfare: Russia replicates Iran’s Shahed drones to strike Ukraine