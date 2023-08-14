Theme
Niger soldiers gather as they prepare to guard toward the border with neighbouring Nigeria, near the town of Diffa, Niger, on June 21, 2016. (File photo: Reuters)
Niger soldiers gather as they prepare to guard toward the border with neighbouring Nigeria, near the town of Diffa, Niger, on June 21, 2016. (File photo: Reuters)

Six Niger soldiers, 10 terrorists killed during fight in country’s west

AFP, Niamey 
Published: Updated:
Six Niger soldiers and 10 “terrorists” were killed on Sunday during fighting in the west of the country, authorities said.

Suspected terrorists on motorbikes ambushed the troops near the western town of Sanam on Sunday, according to a statement issued by the National Guard High Command.

Sanam is in the Tillaberi tri-border area where Niger meets Mali and Burkina Faso, a region where terrorist attacks are common.

On August 9, five soldiers were killed in an attack in the same area, according to the military regime that has been in power since the overthrow of President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.

Coup leader General Abdourahamane Tiani has justified the overthrow of Bazoum by referring to the “deteriorating security situation” in the country.

