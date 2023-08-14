Three dead in blast at car service in Russian city of Makhachkala: RIA

At least three people were killed in an explosion at a car service station in the city of Makhachkala in Southern Russia, state news agency RIA reported citing the local mayor’s office.

An explosion occurred at an auto repair shop in Makhachkala. The fuel station caught fire, and several cars have been engulfed in flames.



According to information from the Telegram channel Shot, five people have tragically lost their lives, and more than 10 others have been… pic.twitter.com/aZGruke3xd — Global Observer X (@GlobalObserverX) August 14, 2023





“According to preliminary information, in Makhachkala, an explosion occurred in a car service building near the Globus shopping center. All emergency services are involved.”



The agency provided no details about the incident.



Unverified videos on social media showed a large fire and a voice-over saying that the incident occurred at a gas station.



