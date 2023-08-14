Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
At least three people were killed in an explosion at a car service station in the city of Makhachkala in Southern Russia. (Screengrab)
At least three people were killed in an explosion at a car service station in the city of Makhachkala in Southern Russia. (Screengrab)

Three dead in blast at car service in Russian city of Makhachkala: RIA

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

At least three people were killed in an explosion at a car service station in the city of Makhachkala in Southern Russia, state news agency RIA reported citing the local mayor’s office.



For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“According to preliminary information, in Makhachkala, an explosion occurred in a car service building near the Globus shopping center. All emergency services are involved.”

The agency provided no details about the incident.

Unverified videos on social media showed a large fire and a voice-over saying that the incident occurred at a gas station.

Read more:

Russia-Moldova tensions: Twenty-two Russian diplomats leave Chisinau

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
IEF secretary general discusses energy transition IEF secretary general discusses energy transition
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size