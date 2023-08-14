Two killed, five injured in a blast at an oilfield in Russia’s West Siberia - RIA

Two people were killed and five were injured in an explosion at the Talinskoye oil field in Russia's oil-rich Khanty-Mansiisk (Yugra) region in West Siberia, Russian state agency RIA reported on Monday.

According to RIA, the fire broke out in an area of 100 square meters.

