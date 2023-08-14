UK RAF completed NATO air policing mission in Baltic, intercepted 50 Russian aircraft

The UK’s Royal Air Force personnel completed a mission in which they led NATO’s Baltic air policing mission in Estonia for four months, during which the pilots intercepted 50 Russian aircraft, the Ministry of Defense said in early August.

The pilots also flew for a combined total of more than 500 hours.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said: “The UK’s successful leadership of NATO’s air policing mission in Estonia, resulting in the interception of dozens of Russian aircraft by the RAF, sends a strong message to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin that we stand united with our allies against any threat to our borders.”

The deployment, named Op Azotize, began with RAF pilots flying missions alongside the German Air Force – during which the first ever air joint air intercept between NATO allies took place, as British and German Typhoons shadowed a Russian air-to-air refueling aircraft and transport aircraft.

The joint intercept occurred in mid-March where a Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jet and a German Air Force Typhoon intercepted a Russian air-to-air refueling aircraft that was flying close to Estonian airspace.

The pair of Typhoon jets were scrambled to escort the IL78 Midas, which was flying between St Petersburg and Kaliningrad, after it failed to communicate with air traffic control in Estonia. Following a successful visual identification and escort, the pair of Typhoons were re-tasked to intercept an AN148 airliner, also passing Estonian airspace.

In June, RAF Typhoon fighters providing Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) aircraft for the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission in Estonia have been scrambled to respond to Russian aircraft 21 times in the last 21 days. These have included fighter aircraft (Su-27M FLANKER B, Su-30SM FLANKER H), VIP and other transport aircraft (Tu-134 CRUSTY, An-72 COALER, An-12 CUB), intelligence collection aircraft (Il-20 COOT A) and long-range bombers (Tu-22M BACKFIRE).

