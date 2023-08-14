US announces more weapons for Ukraine after $6 bln accounting mistake

The US announced a $200 million weapons package for Ukraine on Monday, the first of several pledges using $6.2 billion in funds restored after Washington realized that it had overvalued weapons in previous instances.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday’s security package would be executed from previously authorized Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), which will include air defense munitions, artillery rounds, anti-armor capabilities and additional mine-clearing equipment.

“Every day, Russia is killing Ukrainian civilians and destroying civil infrastructure, while also weaponizing hunger and contributing to global food insecurity through its destruction of Ukraine’s civilian ports and grain infrastructure,” Blinken said.

The top US diplomat reiterated Washington’s commitment to backing Ukraine “for as long as it takes” in the face of Russia’s invasion.

A State Department official said Monday’s pledge would be the first of several packages to utilize the restored authority to provide Ukraine with additional weapons from the Pentagon’s stockpiles.

During a review of previous PDAs for Ukraine, Pentagon officials discovered that they had been incorrectly overvaluing the weapons and equipment that had been authorized for Ukraine.

Defense Department officials then undertook a review using the appropriate accounting method, which restored $6.2 billion that can be used under Congressionally authorized drawdown authority to provide arms and equipment to meet Ukraine’s urgent security requirements.

The Biden administration has committed more than $43 billion in security assistance since Russia further invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

The US has provided over $46.1 billion since Russia’s initial invasion in 2014.

