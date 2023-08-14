Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This general view shows the plenary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Head of States and Government extraordinary session in Abuja, on August 10, 2023. (AFP)
This general view shows the plenary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Head of States and Government extraordinary session in Abuja, on August 10, 2023.This general view shows the plenary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Head of States and Government extraordinary session in Abuja, on August 10, 2023. (File photo: AFP)

West Africa bloc lashes threat to prosecute ousted Niger president

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The West African bloc ECOWAS on Monday lashed threats by Niger’s military rulers to prosecute ousted president Mohamed Bazoum, saying this contradicted the regime’s declared willingness to resolve the crisis peacefully.

The coup leaders who toppled Bazoum said late Sunday they had gathered evidence enabling them to prosecute Bazoum for “high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger.”

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

This, it said, was based on “contacts” Bazoum had had with “nationals... foreign heads of state... (and) officials in international organisations.”

In a statement on Monday, ECOWAS said it had learned of the threats “with stupefaction”.

“It represents yet another form of provocation and contradicts the reported willingness of the military authorities in the Republic of Niger to restore constitutional order through peaceful means,” the bloc said.

Bazoum, 63, and his family have been held at the president’s official residence since the coup, with international concern mounting over his conditions in detention.

Read more:

Niger regime slams ECOWAS sanctions as ‘illegal, inhumane and humiliating’

UN says Niger junta plan to charge president is ‘very worrying’

Niger military regime says will ‘prosecute’ president Bazoum for ‘high treason’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
IEF secretary general discusses energy transition IEF secretary general discusses energy transition
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size