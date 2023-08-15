Georgia court admits releasing Trump document on website

The Fulton County Georgia court clerk on Tuesday acknowledged that it had released on its website a document about Donald Trump being criminally charged, as Reuters reported on Monday.

The court clerk said it had been testing its system before the grand jury voted later in the day on whether to indict the former US president on charges of trying to overturn his election defeat.

Advertisement

The court on Monday released a statement stating that a media outlet had obtained a “fictitious” document.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Will Trump show up at next week’s presidential debate? GOP rivals are preparing

Trump says to release detailed report on Georgia ‘election fraud’ on August 21

Trump says Georgia indictment ‘witch hunt, rigged’