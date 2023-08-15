Georgia grand jury probing Trump approves 10 indictments: Media
A grand jury in Georgia on Monday handed down 10 indictments after a day-long hearing at which prosecutors presented evidence from their investigation of Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state, US media reported.
Television footage showed a judge signing off on the grand jury’s findings, but it was not immediately clear who was indicted. The documents were apparently being processed by a court clerk, at which point they would be made public.
An eventual indictment against Trump would be the fourth brought against the 77-year-old Republican this year and could lead to the first televised trial of a former president -- a watershed moment in US history -- likely featuring charges typically used to bring down mobsters.
President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Georgia by fewer than 12,000 votes in 2020.
