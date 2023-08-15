Theme
FILE - Polish border guards patrol the area of a newly built metal wall on the border between Poland and Belarus, near Kuznice, Poland, on June 30, 2022. Polish and Lithuanian leaders held an urgent meeting Thursday Aug. 3, 2023 in a strategically sensitive area where their NATO nations border Belarus and the Russian territory of Kaliningrad, warning that they are bracing for provocations from Moscow and Minsk in the area. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk, File)
FILE - Polish border guards patrol the area of a newly built metal wall on the border between Poland and Belarus, near Kuznice, Poland, on June 30, 2022. Polish and Lithuanian leaders held an urgent meeting Thursday Aug. 3, 2023 in a strategically sensitive area where their NATO nations border Belarus and the Russian territory of Kaliningrad, warning that they are bracing for provocations from Moscow and Minsk in the area. (AP)

Latvia increases Belarus border protection after 96 illegal crossing attempts

Reuters
Latvian border guard service asked for army and police assistance to guard the border with Belarus on Tuesday, after 96 attempts to cross illegally in 24 hours, the border guard service said.

Border guard officers have also been recalled from their holidays to patrol the border, the service said in a statement.

Latvia has “information about a possible increase in hybrid threats” and that Belarus authorities are increasingly involved in organizing the flow of illegal immigrants, the statement said.

