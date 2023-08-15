Theme
Ukrainian soldiers carry Igla rocket launchers to their position near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on May 4, 2023. (AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia’s Shoigu says Ukraine’s military resources ‘almost exhausted’

AFP
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Ukraine’s military resources were “almost exhausted,” despite support from the West.

“Preliminary results of the hostilities show that Ukraine’s military resources are almost exhausted,” Shoigu said at a security conference in Moscow.

