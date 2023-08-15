Russia’s Shoigu says Ukraine’s military resources ‘almost exhausted’
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Ukraine’s military resources were “almost exhausted,” despite support from the West.
“Preliminary results of the hostilities show that Ukraine’s military resources are almost exhausted,” Shoigu said at a security conference in Moscow.
