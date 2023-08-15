Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russian the Tu-95 strategic bomber fly over Red Square during the general rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade which will take place at Moscow's Red Square on May 9 to celebrate 71 years after the victory in WWII in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2016. (AP)
Russian the Tu-95 strategic bomber fly over Red Square during the general rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade which will take place at Moscow's Red Square on May 9 to celebrate 71 years after the victory in WWII in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2016. (AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian Kh-101 missiles produced this year, sanctions must be strengthened: Kyiv

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Kyiv reported on Tuesday that the Kh-101 missiles launched by the Russians overnight were produced this year, therefore sanctions must be strengthened to prevent Moscow from obtaining critical components.

“Last night, the Russians struck Ukraine, in particular, with Kh-101 missiles. These missiles were produced by the Russians this year. Kh-101 missiles, which were produced in April, have approximately 30 foreign microcircuits,” said Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak on Telegram.

Advertisement

He stressed: “Restrictions have already been imposed, but sanctions need to be strengthened so that Russia cannot obtain critical components and manufacture missiles.”

This comes after Russian forces struck Ukraine with air- and sea-launched missiles overnight. In total, at least 28 cruise missiles of various types were fired. Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 16 cruise missiles.

The Kh-101 is a Russian long-range, air-launched cruise missile known for its precision strike capabilities. It is believed to have a range of over 2,500 kilometers, making it one of Russia's most extended range airborne weapons. Its stealth features, due to its shape and radar-absorbing materials, allow it to evade enemy detection systems.

While the exact components and manufacturing processes for the Kh-101 remain classified, producing such a missile typically requires advanced propulsion systems, guidance and navigation electronics, a warhead, aerodynamic structures, and specialized materials to achieve its stealth properties. Additionally, given its complex nature, the missile would rely on sophisticated engineering and manufacturing techniques to ensure its long-range and precision-strike attributes.

Read more:

Russia says destroyed Ukrainian М777 howitzer, sunk 4 boats in Kherson region

Kadyrov promotes his role in Ukraine to burnish credentials as Putin loyalist: UK

Russia says wiped out Ukrainian naval drone production site in precision strike

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
IEF secretary general discusses energy transition IEF secretary general discusses energy transition
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size