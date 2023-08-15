Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Police officers patrol following a car collision at the private Study Prep girls' school in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 6, 2023. (AFP)
Police officers patrol following a car collision at the private Study Prep girls' school in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 6, 2023. (AFP)

Britain arrests three Bulgarians suspected of spying for Russia: Report

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Three suspected spies for Russia in Britain have been arrested and charged in a major national security investigation, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

The defendants are Bulgarian nationals alleged to be working for Russian security services, the BBC said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

They were held in February under the Official Secrets Act by counter-terrorism detectives at London’s Metropolitan Police, which has a policing responsibility for espionage, the report added.

The Metropolitan Police had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

Read more:

Russia fines Reddit for not deleting ‘banned content’ on Ukraine conflict

Advertisement

Russia airstrikes hit western Ukraine, three killed

Russia’s Shoigu says Ukraine’s military resources ‘almost exhausted’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
IEF secretary general discusses energy transition IEF secretary general discusses energy transition
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size