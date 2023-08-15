Tragic explosion in the Dominican Republic claims three lives, injures 33

At least three people died on Monday and dozens more injured after an explosion near the Dominican Republic capital, authorities in the Caribbean country said.

SAN CRISTOBAL

Explosion de una Fabrica

De Plastico 20 y algo de

Herido 2 Muerto Explosion@eabreuf @AlmanzarRuddy @apostolhasbun pic.twitter.com/3G9yUjfTiZ — LUIS (@LUIS01612777623) August 15, 2023

The victims included a four-month-old baby and two adults, both of who who suffered burns on 90 precent of their bodies, the national health service said in a statement.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Thirty-three people were also injured in the explosion at a business in San Cristobal, west of the country’s capital Santo Domingo, the statement said.

Images on social media appeared to show charred cars and billows of smoke rising from buildings in a busy commercial district.

President Luis Abinader said he had sent a team to San Cristobal and was coordinating with local authorities, he wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Read more:

Three dead as hurricane Fiona slams Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico