Trump says Georgia indictment ‘witch hunt, rigged’

Former US president Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed what he called a “rigged” indictment brought against him on racketeering charges in the state of Georgia.

“Sounds rigged to me!” he wrote on his TruthSocial platform. “Why didn’t they indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign. Witch hunt!”

Trump was indicted Tuesday on charges of racketeering and a string of election crimes after a sprawling, two-year probe into his efforts to overturn his 2020 defeat to Joe Biden in Georgia.

The case – relying on laws typically used to bring down mobsters – is the fourth targeting the 77-year-old Republican this year.

In a statement, Trump’s lawyers took issue with the “leak of a presumed and premature indictment before the witnesses had testified or the grand jurors had deliberated”, in what they say has been a “flawed and unconstitutional” process, a complaint Trump also alluded to in his post.

