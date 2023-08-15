Theme
Former US President Donald Trump.
Trump says to release detailed report on Georgia ‘election fraud’ on August 21

Reuters
Former US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would release a detailed report next Monday on what he called “election fraud” in the state of Georgia in 2020.

Trump made the announcement in a post on his Truth Social media app.

Since his defeat in 2020, Trump has repeatedly made false claims that the election was marred by widespread fraud. Those claims have been rejected by courts, state reviews and members of his own administration.

