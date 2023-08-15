Two Russian strategic bombers perform planned flight over neutral Sea of Japan waters

Russia’s defense ministry on Tuesday said two Russian strategic bombers carried out planned flights over neutral waters above the Sea of Japan, the RIA news agency reported.

Russia regularly flies its Tu-160 and Tu-95МS long-range bombers, which are capable of carrying nuclear cruise missiles, over international waters.

