Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A Russian TU-95 bomber flies through airspace northwest of Okinoshima island, Fukuoka prefecture in the southern island of Kyushu. (File photo: Reuters)
A Russian TU-95 bomber flies through airspace northwest of Okinoshima island, Fukuoka prefecture in the southern island of Kyushu. (File photo: Reuters)

Two Russian strategic bombers perform planned flight over neutral Sea of Japan waters

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia’s defense ministry on Tuesday said two Russian strategic bombers carried out planned flights over neutral waters above the Sea of Japan, the RIA news agency reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia regularly flies its Tu-160 and Tu-95МS long-range bombers, which are capable of carrying nuclear cruise missiles, over international waters.

Advertisement

Read more:

Russia says scrambled MiG-29 jet to intercept Norwegian aircraft nearing border

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
IEF secretary general discusses energy transition IEF secretary general discusses energy transition
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size