Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on August 14, 2023, shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visiting the main command post of the operational-tactical group “Soledar” in Donetsk region. (AFP)
A handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on August 14, 2023, shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visiting the main command post of the operational-tactical group “Soledar” in Donetsk region. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy visited Zaporizhzhia, met brigades involved in counter-offensive

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia and met troops involved in the counter-offensive in the south, the president’s office said on Tuesday.

“The president listened to reports by the commanders on the course of combat actions in frontline areas... and discussed the most problematic issues of their units together with the brigades and combatants," it said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russia’s Shoigu says Ukraine depleted, war showed vulnerabilities of Western weapons

Advertisement

Russia shoots down Ukrainian drones over western region

Russian warship fires warning shots on cargo ship in Black Sea

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
IEF secretary general discusses energy transition IEF secretary general discusses energy transition
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size