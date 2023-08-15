Ukraine will further increase military production: Zelenskyy

Ukraine is already increasing military production even under the current circumstances of the Russian war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday and stressed that production will be further increased.

“Every day we must remember that the steps forward of our warriors on the frontline bring security and protection closer to all our cities and villages. And the more powerful our air defense system is, the more opportunities the rear regions have to work for defense. In particular, we are already increasing military production, even in the current conditions. And we will further increase it,” he said in his nightly address.

Advertisement

He added: “Ukraine's goal is clear: we will win and provide Ukraine with the power to guarantee a lasting peace.”

Since October, Ukraine has been working to create a high-tech military-industrial complex, including with the help of European and international military technologies, state news agency Ukrinform reported.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said: “No army on our continent has the kind of experience that, unfortunately, we have today. This is the experience of a continuous, almost nine-year war. Ukraine is aiming to create a high-tech military-industrial complex, including thanks to European and world military technologies, attracting investments in design developments and the construction of military production facilities.”

He added that European companies specializing in the production of weapons will be part of this project. Military technologies will drive innovation forward, and the defense cluster will stimulate the development of related industries.

Read more:

Russia may ‘reconsider’ using cluster munitions because US supplying them to Ukraine

Kyiv slams idea of giving up territory to Russia for NATO membership as ‘ridiculous’

Ukraine will spend over $30 million reinforcing its borders with Russia and Belarus

Russian Kh-101 missiles produced this year, sanctions must be strengthened: Kyiv

Russia says destroyed Ukrainian М777 howitzer, sunk 4 boats in Kherson region