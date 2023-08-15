Ukraine will spend over $30 million reinforcing its borders with Russia and Belarus

Ukraine will spend tens of millions of dollars reinforcing its borders with Russia and Belarus on the northeastern fronts.

The prime minister Denys Smyhal said the government will spend approximately $32.5 million (1.2 billion hryvnias) from the reserve fund of the state budget to strengthen the defense lines of the northeastern regions of Ukraine.

He added: “At the request of the Kharkiv and Chernihiv Oblasts, we are sending $24.7 million (UAH 911.5 million) for Kharkiv Oblast and over $9.8 million (UAH 363 million) for Chernihiv Oblast for the construction of military engineering and fortification facilities.”

The Ukrainian regions of Kharkiv and Chernihiv Oblasts share borders with both Russia and Belarus, serving as crucial geographical points in the northeastern part of Ukraine.

Kharkiv Oblast, located directly to the south of Chernihiv, shares an extensive eastern border with Russia. This boundary has historically been a focal point of tension, especially given the broader geopolitical struggles between Ukraine and Russia. To the north of Chernihiv Oblast lies Belarus.

