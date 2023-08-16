Chechen leader Kadyrov’s son assaults Ukrainian accused of burning Quran: Reports

The 15-year-old son of Ramzan Kadyrov, the ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin who leads the Chechnya region, is reportedly accused of beating a Ukrainian native arrested for burning the Quran in the Russian city of Volgograd, according to Chechen and Russian reports.

Human rights ombudsman in Chechnya Mansur Soltaev said on Wednesday: “I left today and spoke directly with [the Ukrainian] Nikita Zhuravel on this issue. He said that during a personal meeting with Ramzan Akhmatovich Kadyrov, after he left, he was beaten by Adam Kadyrov. Allegedly, he beat him on the hands and on the legs. Nobody can be exposed torture and beatings in the Chechen Republic. A specific check will be carried out,” according to Russian state news agency TASS.

TASS reported that previously, a criminal case against Nikita Zhuravel, suspected of committing a crime under Part 2 of Art. 148 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (public actions expressing clear disrespect for society and committed in order to insult the religious feelings of believers), was transferred for further investigation to the investigation department of the Russian Investigative Committee for the Chechen Republic. In May, the accused was taken to a pre-trial detention center in Grozny.

Tatiana Moskalkova, Russia's human rights ombudsman said on Telegram: “I received an appeal from the accused Nikita Zhuravel, who is being held in a pre-trial detention center in Grozny. He claims that during a visit to the pre-trial detention center he was beaten by the son of the Head of the Chechen Republic, Adam Kadyrov.”

She said she will conduct an investigation into the case, paying close attention to the medical examination of the beating and the testimonies of witnesses.

Ramzan Kadyrov has on multiple occasions voiced strong objections to any action perceived as disrespectful to Islam, particularly the desecration of the Quran. Kadyrov has repeatedly threatened reprisals against individuals or groups involved in Quran-burning actions, viewing such acts as not only blasphemous but also as provocations that could incite violence.

