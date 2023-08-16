Clashes in Libya kill dozens, wound more than 100: Reports

Gun battles between two leading armed groups in the Libyan capital Tripoli have killed 27 people and wounded 106, a toll update from the Emergency Medicine Centre said Wednesday.
The center, which provides emergency services in the west of Tripoli, published the “provisional” on its Facebook page overnight.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The clashes between the influential 444 Brigade and the Al-Radaa, or Special Deterrence Force, two of the myriad of militias that have vied for power since the overthrow of longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011, erupted on Monday night and raged through Tuesday.
Read more:
Libya finds migrants’ bodies near Tunisia border
Libya’s government vows to keep targeting smugglers amid criticism
Libya government says it conducted air strikes in western areas
-
Libyan capital Tripoli hit by clashesClashes broke out in the Libyan capital Tripoli late on Monday, residents said, and flights to the city’s main airport were suspended, after the ... North Africa
-
Militia clashes rock Libya’s Tripoli leaving civilians trapped, health ministry saysClashes between rival militias in the Libyan capital have left residents trapped in their homes unable to escape the violence, the country’s health ... North Africa
-
Libyan commander whose detention triggered clashes released, sources sayLibya’s Special Deterrence Force on Tuesday freed Mahmoud Hamza, the commander of the 444 Brigade whose detention on Monday triggered fierce fighting ... North Africa