India, China soften tone on border ahead of possible Modi-Xi meetings at BRICS, G20
Indian and Chinese army commanders agreed to work swiftly toward easing a border dispute, setting the stage for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping to potentially meet at key summits in the coming weeks.
The nuclear-armed Asian neighbors, who share a 3,488 km (2,167 miles)-long disputed border, are locked in their worst territory dispute in four decades due to a deadly clash in 2020. Several rounds of talks between the two sides have made little progress to draw back the thousands of soldiers, missiles and fighter jets positioned near the Himalayan border.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The latest round of military talks came days before Modi and Xi meet in person at the heads of state meeting for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, and the Group of Twenty leaders’ meeting in September that New Delhi is hosting. A joint statement was issued, which has happened just eight times out of the 19 rounds of discussions.
Both sides agreed to resolve the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector, in an expeditious manner and maintain peace in the border in the meantime, according to the statement issued after the August 13-14 meeting. While this doesn’t spell out a breakthrough, the shift in language signals more openness to negotiate.
India and China commanders had a “positive, constructive, and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the remaining issues along the Line of Actual control, which refers to disputed border,” the statement said.
A US lobby group with business interests in India said New Delhi has to balance its relationship with China as a simmering border standoff is distracting Modi’s administration from making invest-ments in infrastructure to education.
Last month, India’s government acknowledged Modi and Xi discussed bilateral ties at a G20 summit last year, their first official contact since border clash. The comments went beyond New Delhi’s earlier statement that the leaders exchanged pleasantries.
The admission came after a Chinese readout of a discussion b-tween India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and his Chinese counterpart during a BRICS conference in Johannesburg last month. The statement from Beijing appears to be in reaction to Doval’s comments made during meeting the border dispute had “eroded strategic trust” between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.
Read more:
China’s top diplomat Wang calls for stable ties with India as border tensions simmer
China says India border stable, contrasting with Indian view
Indian PM Modi says peace on border essential for normal ties with China
-
China denies obstructing G20 climate negotiations in India ahead of COP28China denied on Wednesday reports that it had obstructed climate discussions between G20 environment ministers last week, saying it was “regrettable” ... World News
-
China’s top diplomat Wang calls for stable ties with India as border tensions simmerChina’s top diplomat Wang Yi told the Indian foreign minister that bilateral ties need to be stabilized, as the two Asian neighbors searched for ways ... World News
-
Low-profile traders help ship half Russia’s oil exports to India, ChinaA Liberian-flagged oil tanker set sail in May from Russia’s Ust-Luga port carrying crude on behalf of a little-known trading company based in Hong ... Energy
-
India boosts Africa lending in the race to counter ChinaAfrica has become the second-largest recipient of credit from India as the country tries to catch up with China in expanding its influence in the ... Economy
-
Saudi Aramco sees ‘sound’ oil outlook for second half on China, India demandSaudi Aramco believes market fundamentals remain “sound” for the second half as demand from emerging markets led by China and India will offset ... Energy
-
UN rights chief Turk calls for greater support, seeks presence in China, IndiaThe UN Human Rights chief called on Monday for greater political support for his office as he seeks to expand its work by establishing a first-time ... World News
-
India set to start mega hydropower project in north-east near China borderIndia is close to starting a mega hydropower project that has been in the works for 20 years, a key step in the country’s energy transition.State-run ... World News
-
In deepening rift, China orders last Indian journalist in country to leaveThe last Indian journalist in China has been asked to leave, as Beijing and New Delhi eject each other’s reporters in a tit-for-tat row deepening a ... World News
-
Indian PM Modi says peace on border essential for normal ties with ChinaPeace on India’s border with China is essential for normal relations, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in comments published on Friday that ... World News
-
China, Russia foreign ministers among group meeting in IndiaForeign ministers from a group of nations led by China and Russia met Friday in the Indian coastal resort state of Goa, where they were expected to ... World News
-
China says India border stable, contrasting with Indian viewChina’s defense minister says conditions along the tense, high-altitude border with India are “stable overall,” in sharp contrast with the far more ... World News
-
India to pass China this week as world’s most populous nation: UNIndia will overtake China as the world’s most populous country in the coming week, hitting almost 1.43 billion people, the United Nations said ... World News
-
Nepal to give priority to relations with India, ChinaNepal’s new government, led by a communist prime minister, will give priority to enhancing relations with both of its giant neighbors, India and China ... World News