Lithuanian army soldiers install razor wire on border with Belarus in Druskininkai, Lithuania July 9, 2021. (Reuters)
Lithuanian army soldiers install razor wire on border with Belarus in Druskininkai, Lithuania, on July 9, 2021. (Reuters)

Lithuania closes two Belarus border crossings due to ‘geopolitical circumstances’

Reuters
The Lithuanian government said on Wednesday it had decided to close two of the country’s six border crossing points with Belarus due to “geopolitical circumstances,” weeks after Russian Wagner Group mercenaries took refuge in the country.

The two rural crossing points, which were not used by commercial vehicles, will be closed from Friday, Lithuania announced.

Neighboring Poland has closed all but one border crossing point with Belarus this year following the imprisonment of a journalist of Polish origin and expulsions of Polish diplomats.

Poland announced plans last week to move 10,000 additional troops to the Belarus border to support existing guards.

