More than 60 people are believed to have died when a migrant boat that left Senegal in July capsized off Cape Verde, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Wednesday.

Sixty-three people are thought to have died, while the 38 survivors included four children aged 12 to 16, IOM spokeswoman Safa Msehli told AFP.

