Ukraine’s army lost about 400 servicemen in the Kherson area from August 1 to 15, including up to 100 soldiers during attempts to cross the Dnieper River, the Russian-installed acting governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo said on Wednesday.

“The Kyiv regime continues to throw its personnel at our positions in the Kherson Region for slaughter. According to official information, from August 1 to August 15 in the Kherson area the enemy's losses in manpower amounted to about 400 fighters. And up to 100 of them - in boats while trying to cross or land on our shore,” Saldo said according to state news agency TASS.

He added that Russian forces destroyed “18 howitzers, including three US-made M777 howitzers, 22 mortars, three self-propelled artillery systems, one Grad MLRS, three self-propelled anti-aircraft missile systems of foreign production, about 30 vehicles and an ammunition depot” while suppressing enemy fire from across the river.

Saldo stated that “three dozen enemy positions and sites were defeated by artillery and mortar fire,” and claimed that some Ukrainian units “refuse to carry out senseless orders of the command,” while “the role of commanders is only to lead soldiers to the slaughter.”

