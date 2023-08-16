A Russian military official accused Britain's MI6 foreign spy service to have prepared “sabotage and assassination squad” comprising 100 Ukrainians for operations on African soil, state news agency TASS reported on Wednesday.

“According to information, confirmed by several sources, UK special service MI-6 has formed and prepared for deployment on the southern continent a sabotage and assassination squad, comprising members of Ukrainian nationalist and neo-Nazi groups, in an attempt to prevent cooperation between African countries and Russia,” TASS cited an unnamed military-diplomatic source as saying.

The Russian official claimed that the Kyiv government tasked the country’s national security service SBU, military intelligence service GUR and the Defense Ministry in July with helping MI-6 and SAS to select 100 militants from Ukrainian nationalist groups with vast combat experience “on the eastern front.”

“The task of the Ukrainian squad, formed by the British special services, will be to carry out sabotage attacks at infrastructure facilities in Africa and to assassinate African leaders eyeing cooperation with Russia,” the Russian official alleged.

The source added: “Lt. Col. of GUR [Main Directorate of Intelligence] of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Vitaly Prashchuk was appointed to be the commander of the Ukrainian squad of cutthroats.”

