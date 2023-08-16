Russia’s defense ministry says signed arms contracts worth more than $4.18 bln
Russia’s defense ministry said on Wednesday that it had signed arms contracts worth more than 400 billion rubles ($4.18 billion) at the ongoing Army-2023 arms fair near Moscow, TASS news agency reported.
