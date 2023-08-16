Theme
A service member of pro-Russian troops in uniform without insignia is seen at the weapons depot during Ukraine-Russia conflict near Marinka, in the Donetsk Region, Ukraine March 22, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
A service member of pro-Russian troops in uniform without insignia is seen at the weapons depot during Ukraine-Russia conflict near Marinka, in the Donetsk Region, Ukraine. (File photo: Reuters)

Russia’s defense ministry says signed arms contracts worth more than $4.18 bln

Russia’s defense ministry said on Wednesday that it had signed arms contracts worth more than 400 billion rubles ($4.18 billion) at the ongoing Army-2023 arms fair near Moscow, TASS news agency reported.

Russia says ‘eliminated’ four Ukrainian ‘saboteurs’ at border district in Bryansk

