Russia says it downs three Ukrainian drones over Kaluga region

Russia’s air defense systems destroyed three Ukrainian drones early on Wednesday over the Kaluga region, the Russian defense ministry said.

There were no casualties and no damage in the attempted attack which took place at around 5 a.m. Moscow (0200 GMT), the ministry added.

The Kaluga region borders the Moscow region to the north.

