Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A Ukrainian serviceman of 108th separate territorial defence brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launches a drone near a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 4, 2023. (Reuters)
A Ukrainian serviceman of 108th separate territorial defence brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launches a drone near a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 4, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says it downs three Ukrainian drones over Kaluga region

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia’s air defense systems destroyed three Ukrainian drones early on Wednesday over the Kaluga region, the Russian defense ministry said.

There were no casualties and no damage in the attempted attack which took place at around 5 a.m. Moscow (0200 GMT), the ministry added.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Kaluga region borders the Moscow region to the north.

Read more:

Russian Kh-101 missiles produced this year, sanctions must be strengthened: Kyiv

Russia trying to amass stockpiles of long-range weapons, changing its tactics: Kyiv

Putin says Russia offering its partners wide selection of advanced weapons

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
IEF secretary general discusses energy transition IEF secretary general discusses energy transition
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size