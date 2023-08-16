US, Japan, South Korea forge strong trilateral ties in Indo-Pacific summit

A US summit with Japan and South Korea on Friday will include an ambitious set of initiatives to lock in progress between the allies, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a Brookings Institution event, Campbell said the US relationship with Japan and South Korea would be a “defining trilateral relationship for the 21st century.”

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Senior US administration officials have told Reuters the summit will launch joint initiatives on technology and defense, amid mounting shared concerns about China.

Read more:

US sanctions target entities linked to North Korea-Russia arms deals

US, S. Korea, Japan to launch new joint defense steps at Camp David Summit

China warns Japan not to interfere with Russian-Chinese patrols in the region