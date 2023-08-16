Theme
An inspector surveys the damage at a grain port facility after a reported attack by Russian military drones in Izmail, Odesa region, Ukraine August 2, 2023. (Reuters)
Ukraine says Russian drones head to Danube port, key for grain exports

Reuters
Ukraine’s air force on Wednesday said a large group of Russian army drones entered the mouth of the Danube river and headed toward river port Izmail near the border with Romania.

A Russian attack on the Izmail port, used for grain exports, sent global food prices higher in early August.

