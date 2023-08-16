Ukraine says Russian drones head to Danube port, key for grain exports

Ukraine’s air force on Wednesday said a large group of Russian army drones entered the mouth of the Danube river and headed toward river port Izmail near the border with Romania.

A Russian attack on the Izmail port, used for grain exports, sent global food prices higher in early August.

