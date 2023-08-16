Ukraine says recaptures Urozhaine in Donetsk region from Russian forces

Ukraine’s forces have entrenched themselves on the outskirts of Urozhaine after recapturing the settlement in the Donetsk region from Russian forces, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Monday.

“Urozhaine liberated,” Maliar said on the Telegram messaging app. “Our defenders are entrenched on the outskirts.”

Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

In recent days, fierce battles have been taken place in and around Urozhaine and Staromaiorske, around 60 miles southwest of Russian-held Donetsk.

