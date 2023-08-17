Theme
FireFly airline ATR 72-500 aircraft taxis to the airport terminal at Changi airport on a rainy day in Singapore January 29, 2011. Firefly is a subsidiary of Malaysia Airlines. (Reuters)
A total of six passengers and two flight crew were on board and their conditions have yet to be confirmed. (File photo)

Aircraft carrying eight people crashes in Malaysia

Reuters
A small aircraft crashed in Malaysia’s Selangor state with eight people on board on Thursday, the country’s civil aviation authority said.

The condition of the six passengers and two crew on board the Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft could not immediately be confirmed and a search and rescue mission was underway, the civil aviation chief said in a statement.

It crashed near Elmina township after departing from the holiday island of Langkawi, en route to Selangor's Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, chief executive Norazman Mahmud said in a statement.

“A total of six passengers and two flight crew were on board and their conditions have yet to be confirmed at press time,” he said.

