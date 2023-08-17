Blinken speaks with American citizen Paul Whelan in Russian prison
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone on Wednesday with American citizen Paul Whelan, who is being held in a Russian prison, CNN reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.
