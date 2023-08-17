Pakistan appoints new caretaker cabinet ahead of national elections
Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday appointed a new cabinet ahead of the national elections due in early November, broadcaster GEO News reported, citing sources.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Former US ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani was named foreign minister and former central bank chief Shamshad Akhtar was appointed finance minister as part of the new caretaker cabinet, the report said.
Read more:
Troops guard Pakistani Christians after mob vandalized, torched several churches
Pakistan senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar named caretaker PM ahead of national elections
Wife of ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan says he’s well after meeting him in jail