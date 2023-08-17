Theme
People buy Pakistan’s national flags at a market in Karachi on August 7, 2021, ahead of the country’s 75th Independence Day which marks the end of British colonial rule. (Rizwan Tabassum/AFP)
People buy Pakistan's national flags at a market in Karachi on August 7, 2021, ahead of the country's 75th Independence Day which marks the end of British colonial rule. (AFP)

Pakistan appoints new caretaker cabinet ahead of national elections

Reuters
Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday appointed a new cabinet ahead of the national elections due in early November, broadcaster GEO News reported, citing sources.

Former US ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani was named foreign minister and former central bank chief Shamshad Akhtar was appointed finance minister as part of the new caretaker cabinet, the report said.

