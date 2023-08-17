Russia’s Putin, Iran’s Raisi hold call, discuss possible Iranian membership of BRICS

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi discussed Iran’s possible future membership of the BRICS grouping during a phone call on Thursday, Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing the Kremlin.

The BRICS grouping of emerging economies - comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - is due to discuss its possible expansion at a summit in South Africa next month.

Putin and Raisi also reaffirmed their support for further developing bilateral ties in trade, transport and logistics, and energy, TASS reported.

