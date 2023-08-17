Theme
Lyubov Tolchina, 63, reacts next to the damaged house of her son Vitaly, 40, who was killed the day before by shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, on August 13, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says conducted successful offensive in Donetsk, destroyed 4 Stryker vehicles

Russia’s defense ministry said on Thursday its forces had succeeded with an offensive in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, Russian news agencies reported.

The RIA news agency cited the ministry as saying that Ukraine had lost four Stryker armored vehicles, the first time Russia has claimed to hit the US-supplied vehicles.

