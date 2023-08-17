Russia says conducted successful offensive in Donetsk, destroyed 4 Stryker vehicles
Russia’s defense ministry said on Thursday its forces had succeeded with an offensive in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, Russian news agencies reported.
The RIA news agency cited the ministry as saying that Ukraine had lost four Stryker armored vehicles, the first time Russia has claimed to hit the US-supplied vehicles.
