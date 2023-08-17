Theme
This image taken from a video shows people indicating a damaged building in the Belgorod region, Russia, Monday, May 22, 2023. Russian troops and security forces fought for a second day Tuesday against an alleged cross-border raid that Moscow blamed on Ukrainian military saboteurs but which Kyiv portrayed as an uprising against the Kremlin by Russian partisans. Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region on the Ukraine border, said forces continued to sweep the rural area around the town of Graivoron, where the alleged attack on Monday took place. (AP Photo)
This image taken from a video shows people indicating a damaged building in the Belgorod region, Russia, on May 22, 2023. (AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia thwarted Ukrainian drone attack over Belgorod region

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Russia’s defense ministry on Thursday said its forces had thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack on Russian territory, the RIA news agency reported.

Interfax said a drone had been downed over Russia’s southern Belgorod region, citing the defense ministry.

