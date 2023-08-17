Russia Ukraine conflict
Russia thwarted Ukrainian drone attack over Belgorod region
Russia’s defense ministry on Thursday said its forces had thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack on Russian territory, the RIA news agency reported.
Interfax said a drone had been downed over Russia’s southern Belgorod region, citing the defense ministry.
